GOP Crime Wave Against Kids Surges As Kansas State Rep. Arrested For Battering Student

Republican Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested for battering a student while substitute teaching.

The Kansas City Star reported:

Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery on Thursday after getting into a physical altercation with a student while substitute teaching in Wellsville.

….

Videos shared with The Star — by parents of students in the class — show Samsel focusing most of his attention on one male student. Both Samsel and the student paced around the classroom, talking back and forth. Samsel is shown following the student around and grabbing him. In one video, he puts his arms around the student and says that he was being hard on him.

At one point, Samsel tells the student, “You’re about ready to anger me and get the wrath of God. Do you believe me when I tell you that God has been speaking to me?” He then pushes him, and the student runs to the other side of the classroom.

What is more troubling? The fact that someone who thinks that God is speaking to them is a state representative and making policy decisions for the people of Kansas, or the idea that this man was ever allowed in a classroom and allowed to teach children?

Samsel shouldn’t be in the state legislature or in the classroom. He should be in jail.

The Republican Party used to call itself the party of family values. Now it is the party of Josh Duggar, Matt Gaetz, and Mark Samsel.

The GOP is now the party of crimes against children, as it has gone from claiming to protect families to attacking their most vulnerable members.

