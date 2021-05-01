QAnon GOP Cultists Are Holding UV Lights To AZ Ballots Looking For Secret Watermarks

5.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

QAnon has taken over the Republican Party as Republicans in Arizona are using UV lights to scan ballots to find secret Trump watermarks.

This is almost too crazy to be believed:

Holy moly. This is the fringiest of the fringe. QAnon cult members have claimed for months that Donald Trump secretly watermarked ballots to catch Democrats doing fraud. Now an official with the Arizona election “audit” says they’re using UV lights to LOOK FOR THE WATERMARKS. pic.twitter.com/kxsvgxJXGk — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) May 1, 2021

The AZ “audit” is being overseen by a QAnon cult member, and one of the ballot counters is someone who was at the attack on the Capitol.

What is happening in Arizona is a symbol of the collective derangement of a political party. Sometimes when parties lose presidential elections, they get introspective and take a hard look at themselves and ask the tough questions about their positions and messages.

Other times, a party has a collective meltdown and decides to find evidence that an election was stolen when it wasn’t.

It would have been impossible for Donald Trump to put secret watermarks on ballots because the ballots are not federally controlled, but Republicans have never been known to let reality interfere with their conspiracies.

The reason why no one outside of the Trump orbit is taking the “audit” seriously is that it is a conspiracy convention convened by a state Republican Party. The national Republican Party may be dying at the national level, but in some states it has descended into conspiracy madness.