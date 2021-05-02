WATCH: Former General Michael Flynn Can’t Remember the Words of the Pledge of Allegiance

In many schools, children recite the Pledge of Allegiance. They know the words, of course. They recite the pledge each and every day.

Michael Flynn, prior to joining Donald Trump’s administration, spent his entire adult life in the military. But during an event last night in South Carolina on Saturday night, the long-time military man seemed to forget the words to the pledge.

The former Trump National Security Adviser began, “I want you to hear, not just listen, every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance. That is our pledge to each other, that is our pledge to this country. It’s a Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America. So put your hand over your heart, take your hats off here. Place your hand over your heart.”

As he began to recite the words though, Flynn clearly stumbled and allowed the crowd to finish the pledge for him.

The former staffer was appearing at the Bikers for Trump event in order to push the looming candidacy of lawyer Lin Wood. Flynn said the attendees should support Wood because, “We are not going to accept this RINO crowd, these Republicans that have been stabbing — they’ve been stabbing Trump in the back, they’ve been stabbing you in the back.”

Watch a clip of the moment below:

Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood’s rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of “Patriot” General doesn’t know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021