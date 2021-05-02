WATCH: Stephen Miller Tells Fox News He’s Suing Joe Biden to Protect White People

Donald Trump might be out of the White House, but he took some of the most controversial members of his administration with him to Florida. Jason Miller, who has an ugly domestic history, is helping the former President with messaging.

And Stephen Miller, maybe the most reviled member of Team Trump, is still working as an aide to the 45th President. And Miller is trying to stay relevant by appearing regularly on Fox News.

The controversial Republicans latest stunt is suing Joe Biden on behalf of white people. Miller is angry that money has been set aside for black farmers. Black farmers have traditionally had trouble getting loans.

Miller explained that his first suit is aimed at protecting white people. He told Maria Bartiromo, “We filed two lawsuits. One lawsuit to ensure that farm aid is delivered irrespective of one’s race and ethnicity.”

The Trump aide continued, “The Biden administration has specifically excluded people solely based on skin color. That’s outrageous.”

Miller’s second lawsuit has to do with immigration. He told the Fox host, “Imagine you were living in an apartment building and a new landlord came in and he ripped off all the doors, he ripped out all the windows and he said that any lawbreaker, any trespasser, any vandal, anyone — even criminal — who wants to come into your building and your unit is free to do so. That is what President Biden has done to the country.”

Biden and his team are off to a great start. Miller’s reaction to that start is to focus on culture war issues rather than the GOP’s lack of policy. These lawsuits are just another example of that.