Caitlyn Jenner Has No Chance at Winning CA Gov. Race But Fox News is Still Giving Her Prime Time Town Hall With Sean Hannity

Caitlyn Jenner may have been one of the greatest athletes in the world at one point, but she has no experience in politics. Still, she has decided to throw her hat in the ring for a possible recall election against Gavin Newsom.

Jenner is certainly an odd fit in the Republican party. The GOP has spent much of the last 10 years passing discriminatory legislation targeting transgender people. It is likely that many Republican voters in California will be turned off by Jenner.

Still, Fox News will be giving the candidate a major boost on Wednesday by airing a town hall discussion between her and Sean Hannity.

While there are a number of other, more experience Republican candidates, some in the party are holding out hope for Jenner. GOP strategist Adam Rosales says:

“The fact is, with this many candidates out there, it could be 20 percent or 25 percent of the vote that actually is the deciding factor. She has to define herself within some kind of base — and I think this is her opportunity to do that.”

In reality, Jenner is using Fox News in this situation and the network is using her. The candidates campaign will get a major boost by having a special aired on Hannity’s ratings behemoth. And while Jenner is unlikely to win, an interview with her is sure to generate plenty of buzz.