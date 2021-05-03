Cindy McCain Slams GOP Arizona Recount: “The Election Is Over. Biden Won.”

Speaking to CNN, Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) criticized the GOP for its ongoing vote recount in the state of Arizona that critics say is designed to undermine trust in elections.

“The election is over. Biden won,” McCain said. “I know many of you don’t like the outcome, but elections have consequences.”

“The whole thing is ludicrous,” she added.

"The whole thing is ludicrous" — Cindy McCain on the Arizona Republican Party's "audit" of 2020 ballots pic.twitter.com/Zd5OXKD90W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 2, 2021

Last week, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called the ongoing election audit of the state’s 2020 general election results “a farce.”

Hobbs said her office has been working “with a lawsuit that’s been filed to try to address the security’s concerns at a minimum, but at this point, this seems like such a farce that it would be a good idea to stop it.”

“We have so many concerns about this exercise,” Hobbs said. “I kind of don’t want to call it an audit. I think that’s an insult to professional auditors everywhere because they’re making this stuff up as they go along,” adding: “I think there was a high level of expectation that whoever had their hands on the ballots and the equipment would adhere to some level of security measures and transparency, and that clearly has not happened.”

The audit could take as long as two months; previous audits found no evidence that the election had been rigged. Former President Donald Trump has continued suggesting that nefarious activity took place; no evidence of widespread election fraud has ever been found.