Report: Fox Staffers Hate Tucker Carlson But They Say He’ll Never Be Fired

Tucker Carlson has always said controversial things on his popular Fox News show. Every few months it seems like he has a scandal that costs the network a number of sponsors.

But since Donald Trump’s November defeat, Carlson has been going further and further off the deep end. He created outrage in April when he pushed the white supremacist Great Replacement Theory.

And the Fox host went off the rails again last week when he talked about the use of face masks to protect against COVID-19. Carlson urged his viewers to call Child Protective Services and parents who had their children wear masks.

Despite how radioactive he is, however, Fox staffers say that he will never be fired because his ratings are just too high.

The Daily Beast interviewed a number of Fox employees about Carlson. One staffer said, “He’s a good example of how much you can get away with at Fox if your ratings are high. Aside from that, he just perpetuates the right’s catastrophe platform. They cannot win with their supposed limited government, fiscal conservatism, because not even they really believe in it. So all they do is fear monger.”

“The Murdochs love him,” said another employee. “Like them, he is a rich, prep school kid born with a silver spoon who traffics in populism while living in an expensive ivory tower and never meeting in real life the people he gins up for ratings.”

And a third staffer noted that the sponsors don’t really matter. “The dirty little secret is that FNC doesn’t care about losing advertisers. They make their money via cable conglomerates that pay them much money so that dumb f*cks who worship FNC can continue being told what, in their heart of hearts, they want to believe — and that’s a lot of people.”

