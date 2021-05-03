Rudy Giuliani: Trump Derangement Syndrome is Inspiring the FBI to Frame Me

At one point, Rudy Giuliani rode the success of his tenure as a US Attorney all the way to Gracie Mansion in New York. But things have drastically changed since he was one of America’s most revered mayors.

Over the last 5 years or so, Giuliani has acted as a personal lawyer to Donald Trump. While his actions in that role were mostly humiliating, some also skated right to the edge of the law.

So it was no surprise that the FBI raided Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment last week. The former NYC mayor, though, says the bureau is framing him as they’ve been deranged by their hatred for Donald Trump.

Giuliani told Fox News that the people investigating him, “are beyond the ability to control their rational thinking or their decency, and they have a serious, serious ethical issue, driven by Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The former Trump lawyer then complained that he wasn’t given special treatment. “Usually a person who has been a former assistant U.S. attorney, a U.S. attorney, a mayor, the associate attorney general, usually they receive a subpoena — not have their home raided,” Giuliani said. The only lawyers they raid are lawyers for Donald Trump. I can’t think of another lawyer that has been raided other than lawyers for Trump.”

Giuliani also claimed, “They are trying to frame me. They are trying to find something they can make into a crime, some technical violation, some mistake I made.”

it’s likely that the FBI won’t have to look to hard to find a crime Giuliani has committed. Once they find something, though, will the Trump loyalist be willing to turn on his former boss.