Jen Psaki Just Took Down Sen. Tom Cotton For Lying About Teachers And The CDC

Press Secretary Jen Psaki took down Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) for lying about the CDC being influenced by unionized teachers.

Video:

Jen Psaki shoots down Sen. Tom Cotton's lies about the CDC being influenced by the American Federation of Teachers and then explains to Sen. Cotton, and Republicans in general, how the CDC works. pic.twitter.com/O1GnaDJPic — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 4, 2021

Psaki was asked about Cotton’s claim that teachers are influencing the CDC on reopening schools.

She answered, “First, that’s false. Let’s take a step back and talk about how CDC works. It’s actually a long-standing best practice for CDC to engage with organizations and groups that are going to be impacted by guidance from the agency. It doesn’t mean they are taking everything they want or even a percentage of what they want. It is important to understand the implementation components. They do so to ensure that recommendations are feasible and they adequately the safety and well-being of the individuals the guidances aim to protect. CDC engaged with around 50 stakeholders on the front lines in the pandemic and have requisite perspective for the guidance.”

The value of having a press secretary who stands in front of the camera and debunks false statements from elected Republicans can’t be overstated.

It is the height of hypocrisy that Cotton would make the allegation that the CDC is being manipulated unionized teachers when it was the previous Republican administration that endangered and likely cost Americans their lives with their political interference and bullying of the CDC to weaken guidelines.

The Brady Briefing Room has become the place where Republican lies go to die.

With her consistent commitment to honestly and fact, Jen Psaki is restoring faith in White House communications with the American people.

