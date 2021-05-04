Kevin McCarthy Is Already Making Excuses For Losing The 2022 Election

House Minority Leader Rep. McCarthy (R-CA) set up Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to the blame if Republican Party loses 2022.

Video:

Listen closely to Kevin McCarthy, and you can hear him setting up Liz Cheney to take the blame if Republicans fail to take back the House in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FU4jM8GlIz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 4, 2021

McCarthy said on Fox and Friends, “I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority. Remember, majorities are not given, they are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward. Combating Joe Biden, what he’s done to this border by making it unsecure and what’s coming across, just what he’s doing here about small businesses, not opening schools, not getting us back to work, back to health, back to normal. That’s the message we should be talking about. I haven’t heard members concerned about her vote on impeachment, it’s more concerned about the job ability to do and what’s our best step forward that we can all work together instead of attacking one another.”

According to Kevin McCarthy, Liz Cheney is the problem because she lives in reality and is fighting back against the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump. If Republicans lose in 2022, it will be because Cheney didn’t join the cult but tried to fight for reality and democracy.

The Republican Party is not a political party anymore. It is a cult, and non-believers will be punished, removed, and blamed for all failures, but there is no home in this GOP for facts and democracy.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook