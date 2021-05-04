Pelosi Mocks GOP Leadership with “Help Wanted” Ad As They Continue to Attack Liz Cheney

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) mocked House GOP leadership with a “help wanted” ad as they, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), continue to attack Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for refusing to back former President Donald Trump’s fictions about the 2020 general election.

“Word is out that House GOP Leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair – their most senior woman in GOP leadership – for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won’t lie, she isn’t humble enough, she’s like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more,” the ad reads, referring to criticism of Cheney from Republican males.

“So what exactly are House GOP Leaders looking for in a #3? Punchbowl AM got the scoop and, well, it’s not surprising… they want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them,” the statement continued.

Cheney pushed back against Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election after Trump issued a statement yesterday morning, more than three months after President Joe Biden took office, calling Biden’s victory “the big lie.”

Cheney responded shortly afterward with a statement of her own affirming that the 2020 general election “was not stolen.”

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she wrote.

McCarthy, meanwhile, has denied that efforts to remove Cheney from her position as the House’s third-ranking Republican are in any way related to her vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress.

“No, there’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made. I have heard from members, concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we’re able to win the majority,” he told Fox News. “Remember majorities are not given they are earned, and that’s about the message about going forward. Combating Joe Biden what he’s done to this border. … Just what he’s doing here about small businesses, not opening schools, not getting us back to work, back to health, back to normal.”

“That’s the message we should be talking about. I haven’t heard members concerned about her vote on impeachment, it’s more concerned about the job ability to do,” he added. “And what’s our best step forward that we could all work together instead of attacking one another.”