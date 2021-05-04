Ted Cruz Seems to Forget Jason Bourne is a Fictional Character as He Complains About New CIA Video

644 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) slammed the CIA’s new “Humans of the CIA video” which features a first-generation Latina CIA agent who discusses intersectionality.

“I am a woman of color. I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. I am intersectional, but my existence is not a box-checking exercise,” the CIA agent says.

“I did not sneak into CIA,” she adds. “I earned my way in, and I earned my way up the ranks.”

The video prompted Cruz to respond.

“If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you?” he asked.

“We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne,” he added, seemingly forgetting that Jason Bourne is a fictional spy created by author Robert Ludlum.

If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne. https://t.co/HW8Eh9UdXa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021

Cruz was almost immediately criticized for furthering culture war politics rather than actually governing.

Translation: "Me and my fellow Republicans have nothing to offer that would improve the lives of ordinary people. Our only hope of winning power is to promote culture wars." — An Actual Patriot (@hitmeister1) May 4, 2021

I don't think "scaring people" should really be our national character. How about we try inspiring people instead? — Geiiga (@anyone_famous) May 4, 2021

Jason Bourne is a fictional character who illegally assassinated people after being programmed to do so through torture. Also, guys who flee their state to go to Mexico during an ice storm because it’s mildly inconvenient should just take a seat on “toughness” #FatWolverine — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 4, 2021

The CIA is advertising it stands for excellence & inclusion. Can't you understand how a Latina millennial mom could represent our country? The ability of the CIA to attract a diverse, committed & hardworking workforce should concern our adversaries — & make us proud. — Mel Persists (@MelisCattish) May 4, 2021

It seems to scare you, Ted, so we're assuming it might scare other authoritarian types. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈💛 (@JediCounselor) May 4, 2021

The video is part of a video series released by the CIA to invite a more diverse pool of job applicants.

“Striving to further diversify its ranks, the CIA launched a new website Monday to find top-tier candidates who will bring a broader range of life experiences to the nation’s premier intelligence agency,” Bloomberg reported.

You can watch the “Humans of the CIA” video below.