Posted on by Alan Ryland

Ted Cruz Seems to Forget Jason Bourne is a Fictional Character as He Complains About New CIA Video

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) slammed the CIA’s new “Humans of the CIA video” which features a first-generation Latina CIA agent who discusses intersectionality.

“I am a woman of color. I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. I am intersectional, but my existence is not a box-checking exercise,” the CIA agent says.

“I did not sneak into CIA,” she adds. “I earned my way in, and I earned my way up the ranks.”

The video prompted Cruz to respond.

“If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you?” he asked.

We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne,” he added, seemingly forgetting that Jason Bourne is a fictional spy created by author Robert Ludlum.

Cruz was almost immediately criticized for furthering culture war politics rather than actually governing.

The video is part of a video series released by the CIA to invite a more diverse pool of job applicants.

Striving to further diversify its ranks, the CIA launched a new website Monday to find top-tier candidates who will bring a broader range of life experiences to the nation’s premier intelligence agency,” Bloomberg reported.

You can watch the “Humans of the CIA” video below.