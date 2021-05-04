The DNC is Digging Up Dirt on 20 Potential 2024 Candidates Like Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Mike Lindell

After Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney in 2012, Democrats began to plan for the next election in 2016. They could have not imagined, at that point, that they would be running against a failed businessman and reality TV star.

So the party is pulling out all the stops for their 2024 opposition research. Of course, Trump could again be the candidate. In order to do so, though, he would have to clear a number of different hurdles.

So the DNC is looking at around 20 candidates. There are favorites in the group like Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. But in leaving no stone unturned, Democrats are even looking at wildcard candidates like My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell.

The Hill reports, “The DNC also has a team in place to beef up its fundraising and organizing operations for both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 cycle.” Running the operation is Jen O’Malley Dillon who successfully ran Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

It is no surprise that the party would be looking at DeSantis and Haley. That duo, along with Mike Pence, would represent the current heavy favorites fo the seat, though some polling shows Donald Trump Jr. as a name to watch.

Lindell is a bit out of a right-field candidate. But Politico reports, “DNC officials believe social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn’t run.”