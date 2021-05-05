QAnon GOP Are Now Looking For Bamboo In Arizona Ballots

The QAnon cultists are checking the Arizona ballots for bamboo fibers, but they think that ballots were smuggled in from Asia.

The person in the video above is a Republican official who is helping to oversee the audit, and he said, “There’s accusations that 40,000 ballots were flown into Arizona and were stuffed into the box, and it came from the southeast part of the world, Asia, and what they’re doing is to find out if there’s bamboo in the paper.”

Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any crazier than the QAnon cultists looking for secret watermarks on the ballots with UV lights, they start taking pictures of ballots to look for bamboo in the paper because people in Asia do not use the same paper as people in the United States.

The cultists will soon be kicked out of their convention center because high school graduations will be taking place in the venue.

There is no bamboo in the paper. Asia did not flood Arizona with fake ballots. It is another conspiracy theory from a group of people who refuse to accept reality.