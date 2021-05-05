Biden on Republican Efforts to Oust Liz Cheney: “I Don’t Understand the Republicans”

President Joe Biden had a very simple response when asked about efforts by House Republicans to oust Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) because she has refused to back former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election.

“I don’t understand the Republicans,” Biden told reporters as he exited Taqueria Las Gemelas, a restaurant located in Northeast D.C. at Union Market that has benefited from a restaurant assistance program included in the American Rescue Plan.

Q: "What did you get?" President Biden: "Tacos and some enchiladas." Q: "Do you have any comments on the efforts to oust Liz Cheney from the House Republican leadership post?"@POTUS: "I don't understand the Republicans." pic.twitter.com/ZWrOcPhlsb — CSPAN (@cspan) May 5, 2021

Biden has typically avoided commenting at length about congressional infighting, preferring to focus on passing legislation his administration has found is popular with the majority of Americans as the country continues to weather the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Democrats have been vocal in their support for Cheney, who has made headlines for breaking with Republican leadership to support a 9/11-style commission into the Capitol riot of January 6 and was one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress.

Speaking to The Washington Post earlier this morning, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said, “Cheney’s greatest offense apparently is she is principled and she believes in the truth.” And earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) mocked House GOP leadership with a “help wanted” ad as they, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), intensify their efforts to remove Cheney from her position.

“Word is out that House GOP leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair – their most senior woman in GOP leadership – for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won’t lie, she isn’t humble enough, she’s like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more,” the ad reads, referring to criticism of Cheney from Republican males.