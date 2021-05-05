House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer: Liz Cheney’s Crime is “She Believes in the Truth”

“I think it’s a real weakness in the Republican Party that they have jettisoned their principles, jettisoned adherence to the truth and simply pandered to one individual: Donald Trump, who I would suggest was a terrible U.S. president who had no respect for the truth,” Hoyer added.

You can watch Hoyer’s complete interview below.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) joins The Post to discuss immigration reform, the infrastructure bill and his legislative goals for 2021.

https://t.co/mllaGhzOhM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 5, 2021

Cheney pushed back against Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election after Trump issued a statement yesterday morning, more than three months after President Joe Biden took office, calling Biden’s victory “the big lie.”

Cheney responded shortly afterward with a statement of her own affirming that the 2020 general election “was not stolen.”

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has denied that efforts to remove Cheney from her position as the House’s third-ranking Republican are in any way related to her vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress.

Cheney was one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress. The Wyoming Republican Party later voted to censure her.

Cheney said President Trump “lit the flame” of the attack. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” she said in a statement in January.

In recent days, she has made headlines for breaking with Republican leadership to support a 9/11-style commission into the Capitol riot of January 6, which took place after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol to try and overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

“What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history. And I think that it’s very important that the commission be able to focus on that,” Cheney said in remarks during a Republican gathering in Florida.

“I’m very concerned, as all my colleagues are, about the violence that we saw, the BLM, the antifa violence last summer. I think that’s a different set of issues, a different set of problems, and a different set of solutions,” she continued. “And so I think it’s very important that the Jan. 6 commission stays focused on what happened on Jan. 6, and what led to that day.”