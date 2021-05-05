Jake Tapper Won’t Book Any Republicans On His Show Because They Won’t Stop Lying

“Why should I put any of them on TV?”

That’s the question CNN’s Jake Tapper asked viewers during an appearance on “New Day,” noting that he hasn’t booked any Republicans on his “State of the Union” show since January, the month when a group of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol and congressional Republicans entrenched themselves further in baseless conspiracies about the 2020 general election.

“The lie about the election on its own is anti-democracy, and it is sowing seeds of ignorance in the populous, and obviously has the potential to incite violence,” said Tapper. “But beyond that is, if you’re willing to lie about that, what are you not willing to lie about?”

Tapper said the United States would benefit from “a strong, thriving, healthy, fact-based Republican Party.” But he did not mince words on why he believes one does not currently exist.