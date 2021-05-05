Jen Psaki Just Schooled A Hysterical Ted Cruz On The First Amendment

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded to Trump’s continued Facebook ban with hysteria and threats, but Jen Psaki straightened him out.

Psaki was asked by NBC’s Kristen Welker, “Facebook has decided to keep former president Trump off of its platform for now. Senator Ted Cruz tweeted the following. Every liberal celebrating Trump’s social media ban. If the big tech oligarchs can muzzle the former president, what is to stop them from silencing me? What do you make of that comment?”

The Press Secretary responded, “Let me first say that this is an independent board’s decision, and we will not have any comment on the future of the former president’s social media platform. That is a decision that it sounds like the independent board punted back to Facebook to make in the next six months, as I know you will have reported. The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation, and misinformation, especially related to covid-19 vaccinations and elections, and we have seen that over the past several months, roughly speaking. I’m not placing any blame on any individual or group. We have seen it from a number of sources. He also supports better privacy protections and a robust antitrust program. His view is that there is more that needs to be done to ensure that this type of misinformation, disinformation, damaging is not going out to the American public.”

Welker followed up, “Are there any concerns about First Amendment rights? Where does the White House draw the line on that?”

Psaki answered, “We are a believer in First Amendment rights. The decision that the social media platforms need to make is how they address the disinformation, misinformation, especially related to life-threatening issues like covid- 19 and vaccinations that continue to proliferate on útheir platforms.”

It is not a First Amendment issue. The First Amendment only relates to an individual’s right to criticize the government. There is no First Amendment right to lie about COVID-19, vaccinations, or that the election was stolen.

No platform is required by law to publish lies, hate speech, disinformation.

Ted Cruz is not only a senator, but he is also a law school graduate. However, it was Jen Psaki who straightened out his misinformation and hysteria on the First Amendment.

