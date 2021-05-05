McConnell Indicates He Has No Intention of Protecting Liz Cheney as the GOP Eat Their Own

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to try and distance himself from the controversy surrounding efforts by Republicans to oust Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) because she has refused to back former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election.

McConnell, when asked if he would help Cheney keep her position as conference chair, said that “100 percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration.”

He also made a jab at Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), saying, “I think the best way to look at what this new administration—the president may have won the nomination, but Bernie Sanders won the argument,” a coded message that he believes the Biden administration is “socialist.”

“What we have in the United States Senate is total unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country,” he added.

Trump attacked McConnell and other Republicans earlier this morning; in a statement, he referred to McConnell as “gutless and clueless” while continuing to espouse fictions about the 2020 election result.

‘Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare! Never give up!” he said.

In the same statement, he referred to Cheney as a “warmonger,” insisting that she has “virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming.”

Although Cheney survived an earlier effort to oust her, it’s likely House Republicans will call another vote for later this month.