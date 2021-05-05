Preet Bharara Says Even if Giuliani Wants to Flip on Trump Prosecutors Won’t Find Him Credible

It’s hard to imagine anyone staining their reputation as bad as Rudy Giuliani has. At one point, he was a revered Mayor or one of the biggest cities in America.

Fast forward 20 years and the Trump lawyer was holding a news conference next to a sex shop. There was also the humiliating appearance in the latest Borat film.

Giuliani’s apartment was recently raided by the FBI and he could be in major trouble. One would think that the FBI would be interested in hearing what he has to say about Donald Trump.

But Preet Bharara, the renowned former US Attorney was asked about Giuliani’s situation during an interview with Jake Tapper Interestingly enough, both men were prominent US Attorneys in the Southern District of New York.

Bharara told the host: