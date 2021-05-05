WATCH: Meghan McCain Says Women Will Continue to Bolt the GOP if They Oust Liz Cheney

Meghan McCain’s father John McCain was one of the most revered Republicans of his day. He was often referred to as a Maverick due to his willingness to buck the party line.

Liz Cheney attempted to be a post-Trump maverick back in January of this year. And for voting her conscience, she has been pilloried by the Republican party.

During Wednesday’s episode of The View, McCain’s daughter Meghan warned of consequences for the GOP if they remove Cheney from power within their party.

The host vowed that women voters will notice how Cheney was treated. “The message that’s being sent by the highest member of Republicans in Congress is that women like me and Liz Cheney, who refuse to bend the knee to President Trump but still remain loyal Republicans — we don’t have a place in this party.”

McCain continued:

The View host could very well be right in her take. Trump was unpopular with almost all voters (save for uneducated white men), but he was especially unpopular with women. Democrats were able to take the House back in 2018 thanks to suburban women who could soon revolt again if the GOP remains the party of Trump.