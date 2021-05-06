Enjoy it While it Lasts: Jen Psaki Says She Will Step Down in 2021 After Serving Around One Year

After years of Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, Jen Psaki has been a breath of fresh air. The Biden Press Secretary has frequently gone viral for her snappy comebacks to stupid questions.

But Americans who have delighted in Psaki’s performance will have to enjoy it while it lasts. She announced recently that she plans on stepping down in 2021 after serving around a year.

Psaki made the comments during an podcast appearance with CNN’s David Axelrod. She told the host, “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now.”

The Press Secretary also answered others questions about the challenges of her job. As for access, she explained, “We’re never going to satisfy the White House press corps and their desires for access. And I think there have been mistakes made in the past of trying to do that.”

Psaki also addressed critics of Biden who say he should be doing more at the US border. “We’re often asked, ‘Why doesn’t he go to the border?’ Important issue. We’re focused on it. What percentage of the public is focused on the border? A much smaller percentage than who’s focused on the pandemic and the economy. So that may be maddening, but, you know, that’s what we try to do.”