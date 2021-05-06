Ron DeSantis And Florida GOP Immediately Sued After Signing Election Rigging Law

A coalition of Florida voting rights groups immediately sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican officials for violating the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

The lawsuit states that Florida is catering to 2020 election lies and trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist:

.@marceelias & voting rights groups including @LWVFlorida @BlackVotersMtr have filed suit against Florida voter suppression law "SB 90 is a bill that purports to solve problems that do not exist & caters to a dangerous lie about the 2020 election" https://t.co/5jSrOohx1N pic.twitter.com/uNr2p9HZWd — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) May 6, 2021

The Florida law comes from the same template that Republicans in other states like Georgia have used to target likely Democratic voters to keep them from voting. DeSantis made his intentions clear by granting Fox News exclusive access to the bill signing.

Republicans will face a tidal wave of litigation over these laws, but Democrats can’t count on the courts to do the right thing. The Department of Justice needs to get involved in these lawsuits and move to protect voting rights.

Democrats need to pass a voting rights bill in Congress. Republicans think that they have the bill blocked in the Senate because they have Sen. Joe Manchin in their back pocket, but Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has shown an openness to passing a voting rights bill.

Republicans will keep passing election rigging bills, so Democrats must launch a multifront war to protect voting rights.

