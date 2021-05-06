NY AG Takes Legal Action Against Trump Conspiracy Theorists For Threatening Black Votes

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for trying to disenfranchise black voters with robocalls.

According to a statement from the New York Attorney General’s office:



New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a request to intervene in a federal proceeding against two notorious conspiracy theorists over their efforts to suppress Black voters ahead of the 2020 election. An investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, while hiding behind their sham organization “Project 1599,” violated state and federal laws by orchestrating robocalls to threaten and harass Black communities through disinformation, including claims that mail-in voters would have their personal information disseminated to law enforcement, debt collectors, and the government.

The Wohl and Burkman robocall campaign, which reached approximately 5,500 New Yorkers, sought to undermine and interfere with the then-ongoing efforts by the state of New York to fairly and safely administer its elections during the COVID-19 crisis and protect its citizens from voter intimidation and harassment. Attorney General James’ action today in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York seeks to cease further voter intimidation by Wohl, Burkman, and their associates.

The legal consequences are just beginning for the Trump supporters who tried to steal the election by intimidating and harassing black voters with lies and misinformation. These sorts of illegal actions seem quaint compared to the overtly racist voter suppression laws that are being passed in red states.

Republicans can’t win elections by appealing to voters so they are attempting to lie, cheat, and steal their way back to power.

