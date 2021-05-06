Senate Democrats Make First Move To Block DeJoy From Gutting USPS

A group of Democratic Senators, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have introduced a bill that would block Louis DeJoy’s ten-year plan for the USPS.

Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) will introduce the bill to block DeJoy’s plan when the Senate comes back into session.

“The U.S. Postal Service needs to be improving delivery rates – not walking them back to the days of the pony express,” said Heinrich in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA. “After I, and several Members of Congress, fought to save the USPS during the COVID-19 pandemic, I expect more of a willingness from Postmaster General DeJoy to improve one of the longest-standing services in America. If not, he needs to go. I’ll be fighting to strengthen the USPS in the meantime.”

Manchin added, “For rural communities across the country our U.S. Postal Service provides an irreplaceable service. West Virginians depend on USPS to deliver medicines and bills or support their small businesses. The delays in service over the course of the last year have had serious impacts on rural communities, and it’s a travesty that the Postmaster General wants to double down on that poor service by making it the standard going forward. We should be striving for excellence, not codifying mediocrity. The DeJoy Act would ensure West Virginians can rely on USPS again by requiring delivery standards for first-class mail to be met. I join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join me to ensure USPS is delivering on time again.”

Senate Democrats understand the urgency of the situation and are not going to wait for USPS to get its new Biden chosen members situated and then get around to firing DeJoy.

The Postmaster General does not have unilateral power. While Congress or the President can’t fire him, they can strip away his power to continue to destroy the Postal Service.

DeJoy will likely be removed, but until he is, Senate Democrats are willing to act to save the USPS.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook