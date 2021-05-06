Twitter Removed Trump’s Newest Account After He Tried to Get On the Platform Again

Twitter announced that it had suspended former President Donald Trump’s newest account, his latest attempt to return to the platform after he received a permanent ban in January. Trump had tried to launch a new Twitter account, @DJTDesk, to coincide with the release of his new webpage, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.”

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a spokesperson for Twitter said in a statement.

Trump responded to the suspension with an angry blog post referring to Facebook, Twitter, and Google as “a total disgrace.”

“Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before,” said Trump, who is a private citizen and no longer the President of the United States. “The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Twitter banned Trump from the platform in the days following the storming of the United States Capitol, which took place after the former president urged his supporters to disrupt the electoral certification of President Joe Biden‘s election win. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the violence that ensued.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter announced in a blog post at the time.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” the company added. “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

In February, Twitter CFO Ned Segal said Trump’s ban would remain in effect even if he ran for office again.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” Segal said in an interview with CNBC. “Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”