House Democrats Move To Remove Confederate Statues From Capitol

A new piece of House Democratic legislation will remove all confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.

The bill is from Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Rep. Barbara Lee.

According to a statement provided to PolitcusUSA:



U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (SC-06) joined House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and Congresswoman Barbra Lee (CA-13) in reintroducing legislation to remove the bust of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney from the U.S. Capitol building and replace it with a bust of Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall. Justice Taney served on the Supreme Court from 1836-1864 where he wrote the majority opinion in the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford case. This ruling authored by Chief Justice Taney declared that Black Americans could not be citizens in the United States or awarded the same constitutional rights. His decision continues to be a stain on our nation’s history.

H.R. 3005 would also remove statues or busts of those that served voluntarily in the Confederate States of America from public display in the U.S. Capitol and incorporates Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s Confederate Monument Removal Act. In addition to the removal of Confederate statues and busts, the legislation orders the removal of statues of John Caldwell Calhoun, Charles Brantley Aycock, and James Paul Clarke. As symbols of slavery, sedition and segregation these statues and busts should not be prominently displayed in the Capitol.

Busts and statues of confederates should have never been on display in the Capitol in the first place. People who try to overthrow the federal government should not be honored in the seat of power.

While there will be howls of cancel culture from the Fox News crowd, the reaction is likely to much much less divisive without now-former president let’s dump gasoline and light a match on every cultural fire in the country no longer in office.

This move is long overdue, as America should not honor traitors who tried to destroy the country whether it was centuries or months ago.

