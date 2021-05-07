Trump Cultist Lindsey Graham Gives The GOP A Death Sentence

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) showed the depth of Republican delusion by claiming the Republican Party can’t grow without Trump.

Video:

The Republican Party is bleeding voters all around the country. They just lost a presidential election by more than 7 million votes, but here is Lindsey Graham sounded like a brainwashed cultist, basically suggesting that the GOP can't survive without Trump. pic.twitter.com/EinCkqhbul — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 7, 2021

Graham said on Fox News:

I would say to my Republican colleagues, can we move forward without president trump? The answer is no. I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made the determination that the Republican party can’t grow with president Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him. All these people like Herschel Walker and all the people you just named are attracted to the Trump Republican Party.

Economic populism. America first agenda. If you don’t get that as a Republican, you are making the biggest mistake in the history of the Republican party. The reason our party’s growing with minorities and working men and women is because president Trump appears to be on the side of people working really hard. It appears to be on the side of opportunity, not dependency, because he is.

Minority voters are not flocking to Donald Trump. The gains that Trump made in 2020 exit polls were offset by the higher turnout of anti-Trump voters across the board. Sen. Graham is out of touch with reality. Under Trump’s leadership, the Republican Party lost the House, the Senate, and the presidency.

The Republican Party is shrinking, and instead of broadening its message to voters, the GOP is doubling down on what is not working.

Lindsey Graham’s thinking is imposing a death sentence on his party and provides evidence to support the claim by some in Congress that we are watching the death of the Republican Party.

