Cyberattack On Fuel Pipeline Makes The Case For Biden Infrastructure Bill

The cyberattack on a major US fuel pipeline is another reason why Congress needs to pass President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Reuters reported:



Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyberattack, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Colonial’s network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the populous eastern and southern United States. The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles of pipelines.

Colonial Pipeline says it transports 45 percent of East Coast fuel supply.

The Biden infrastructure bill contains money to protect the nation’s grids, pipelines, and secure cyber technology.

Republicans don’t want to spend money on any of these things. Their paltry infrastructure plan is limited to traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges.

The latest cyber attack highlights the vulnerability of the US infrastructure to what is likely foreign assault and disruption. The Biden administration is playing catch up after the previous administration allowed the Russians and other hostile actors run wild and attack critical US infrastructure.

President Biden has a plan, and as usual, Republicans are on the wrong side of the issue by refusing to protect American infrastructure.