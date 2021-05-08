Opinion: Trump’s Fascist Cabal Are Targeting Liz Cheney Because She is an American Patriot

It is high time to call out Republicans loyal to a demented fascist for their anti- and un-American actions that no longer border on fascism because they have, as a movement, crossed that line.

Whether one likes Liz Cheney’s conservative bona fides or not, her fealty to American democracy cannot be questioned.

For the record, this author is no fan of Ms. Cheney’s conservative politics, but she is likely that last conservative devoted to American democracy. That fact alone is what has the near-entirety of the GOP out to purge her from Trump’s fascist movement – what used to be the Republican Party.

It is certain that all the Republicans in Congress and the states know full well that Trump lost the 2020 election that Trump’s Department of Justice and National Security agencies confirmed was the most secure in American history. A fact that many Republican governors and Secretaries of State agreed with in certifying the results for President Joseph Biden’s victory.

However, due to their cowardice and fear of Trump and his delusional know-nothings, fascist Republicans are working in concert to perpetrate what has become known as “the big lie.”

Of course the BIG LIE is that the 2020 election was fraudulent and stolen from Trump because Democrats, China, Black Lives Matter, Americans against fascism and likely Satan the Devil colluded to destroy America by denying a fascist tyrant a second term to finish decimating America’s fragile democracy.

Representative Liz Cheney is not among the Republican fascists perpetrating the big lie and the Republican neo-fascists are attacking her for accepting the well-documented reality, and truth, over Trump’s BIG LIE.

It is obvious to this author that Ms. Cheney understands history and likely knows that the Trump Republican machinations and propaganda are exactly what elevated the Nazi Adolf Hitler to power in 1930’s Germany. It was Adolf Hitler’s Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels who said “that if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.” Trump and Republicans have repeated the BIG LIE often enough that it is truth to millions of Trump’s ignorant base.

Even though a majority of Americans are not buying into the Trump fascist BIG LIE that he won the 2020 election in a landslide, or that there was massive fraud and rigging depriving him of a second term, Trump’s hate-driven acolytes will never believe the election was “the most secure in American history” or that President Joe Biden won. Liz Cheney not only knows the BIG LIE is exactllly that, she is the only Republican calling the BIG LIE what it really is – a big lie.

If anyone doubts Ms. Cheney’s devotion to democracy and America, it was reported on Thursday that “Rep. Liz Cheney secretly masterminded an extraordinary Washington Post op-ed authored by top military leaders, just three days before the Capitol riot.”

The “extraordinary” op-ed was a reaction to talk among Trump fascists that the American military should be mobilized to “oversee” a new election that declares Trump the victor. The revelation that Ms. Cheney was the mastermind behind the op-ed almost certainly sealed her fate as a persona non grata in the fascist Republican movement.

She was already being demonized by Trump’s fascist facilitators in the GOP for not supporting the BIG LIE, and actually calling it out as a bigger lie. But reporting that she was the culprit behind a “stark warning from 10 Defense Secretaries from both parties” in the Washington Post will be met with Trump’s full rage. And if Trump is unhappy, his fascist devotees in the Republican movement will make Ms. Cheney pay dearly with her political life.

As many commentators have warned, not only is Trump and his fascist Republican acolytes still undermining America as a democratic republic, together they are setting the stage for an honest-to-dog rebellion that will make his January 6th deadly coup d’état attempt look like a church ice-cream social. For dog’s sake, Republicans are still playing off Trump’s insurrection and attack on the United States Capitol as just bunch of innocent Americans exercising their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble to air their grievances.

As noted by William Saletan writing for Slate:

“Trump chooses language that’s particularly likely to incite rebellion and destabilize the government.A month after leaving office, he told the Conservative Political Action Conference that President Joe Biden was never truly elected. Three weeks later he declared that “we had an Illegitimate Election.” On April 12, he wrote that the U.S. government was in the grip of ‘an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country.’”

Republicans know this is part and parcel of the BIG LIE, and they are fully aware that Trump’s insurrectionist devotees are panting to take drastic military action to restore their demigod to power. However, only one Republican, Representative Liz Cheney, as true a dyed-in -the-wool conservative as there is in America, is standing up for the truth and against Trump’s fascist BIG LIE.

Sadly, Trump’s fascist facilitators in the GOP are going to make her pay with her political life for being an American patriot.