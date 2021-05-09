FBI Director Chris Wray Is Investigating Trump’s Pals After He Tried To Fire Him

Trump tried to fire FBI Director Chris Wray, but his plot failed, and now Trump’s allies are being investigated.

Business Insider reported:

When told of the plotting — which also involved replacing then-Deputy FBI Director David Bowdich with the controversial Trump national security advisor Kash Patel — Barr threatened to resign in protest, according to the person briefed on the deliberations.

…..

In the immediate aftermath of the Trump administration, the Justice Department and Wray’s FBI are also ramping up investigations into Giuliani’s Ukraine dealings during his time as the former president’s personal lawyer.

William Barr saved Wray from being fired by Trump, and the result of that is that Wray is working with Attorney General Garland on domestic terrorism investigations and probes into Trump allies like Rudy Giuliani and Matt Gaetz.

If Trump would have fired Wray, there is a good chance that the investigations into Trump’s pals would have been buried.

With Wray sill in place, Attorney General Garland was able to hit the ground running on these pressing matters.

William Barr saved Chris Wray’s job, and now Rudy Giuliani and Matt Gaetz may end up facing federal criminal charges because Trump couldn’t get rid of the FBI Director.

