He Has To Let Viewers Know His Vaccination Status: Watch CNN Doctor Tear Into Tucker Carlson

After months of waiting the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available nearly everywhere in the United States. The White House has been pulling out all the stops to urge Americans to get inoculated.

But there are also voices telling people that they don’t need to get vaccinated. Joe Rogan was one of them. The most prominent one, though, is Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

During a Sunday spot on CNN, Dr. Jonathan Reiner tore into the Fox host and demanded that he let viewers know what his vaccination status is. Anchor Jim Acosta began, “Tucker Carlson received blowback and rightly so over this anti-vaccine rhetoric he’s been engaging in.”

Reiner answered, “Yeah, so I think he’s really a saboteur. That’s what I think of Tucker Carlson.” The Doctor continued:

“Every night he has a million questions about this vaccine. Somehow, magically, he has no one on his show that can answer these questions — I’mwilling to answer these questions. I have two questions for Tucker Carlson,” he concluded. “Number one, you have been vaccinated? Number two, why won’t you tell your audience whether you have been vaccinated? I am tired of his nonsense.” https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1391517278290599936

There are very few Fox anchors who have urged their viewers to get vaccinated. But Carlson has been the only one to continually question the efficacy of the shot. Fox has shown little inclination to punish the host as long as he keeps getting ratings, so a resolution is unlikely.