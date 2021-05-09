Desperate Kevin McCarthy Says Democrats Are Destroying America By Creating Jobs And Ending COVID

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) actually claimed with a straight face that Democrats are destroying America.

Video:

Kevin McCarthy claims that Democrats are destroying America by creating jobs and ending the pandemic, and he is blaming Liz Cheney for the failure of his anti-jobs and pro-pandemic message with the American people. pic.twitter.com/Me6FPRGsBU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 9, 2021

McCarthy said on Fox News, “Well, Maria, everyone in leadership serves at the pleasure of the conference, and as you know, there’s a lot at stake. Democrats are destroying the nation. We’ve watched the greatest expansion of government and the socialist liberal agenda, we watched them destroy our borders where hundreds of thousands are coming across not being tested for COVID. We are catching people on the terrorist watch list. You have the destruction of our energy. You’ve got the largest missed jobs report in more than two decades. To defeat Nancy Pelosi and the socialist agenda, we need to be united, and that starts with leadership. That’s why we will have a vote next week, and we want to be united and looking moving forward and I think that’s will take place.”

Democrats are providing aid and support to people in need, getting Americans vaccinated, and getting people back to work, and Kevin McCarthy’s only argument is that Democrats are destroying America with socialism.

McCarthy defines socialism as aid to small businesses, stimulus checks for the American people, an increased child tax credit, and increased access to health care. In a socialist economy, the government owns and controls the means of production, but that isn’t happening in the United States.

The Biden administration is building an economy that benefits working people and not the wealthy and corporations.

Republicans have no message. Kevin McCarthy is trying to frame the Democratic rebuilding of America as destruction, and he is blaming Liz Cheney for the failure of this absurd platform.

