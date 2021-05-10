Biden Has Now Created Nearly Ten Times More Jobs Than Trump

President Biden told the nation while speaking about his jobs plan that he has created nearly 500,000 jobs a month compared to 60,000 in Trump’s last 3 months.

While speaking at the White House, President Biden said:

I also want to update people on the progress we have made and our recovery in the next steps we will be taking. As we learn Friday, the economy created 266,000 jobs in April. In fact, altogether, since the time we took office, we have created more than 1.5 million jobs in the country. Most jobs created in the first 100 days of any president on record. More than three times the solid job creation of President Carter saw in his first 100 days and more than six times what President Reagan saw. In the three months before I got here, our country was creating roughly 60,000 jobs a month. The three months since we have gotten here, we have been creating 500 on average per month.

In the first quarter, our economy grew at 6.4%, outpacing the growth we are seeing from our friends in the eurozone. Because of the American rescue plan, forecasters are projecting we will see the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years in the months to come. We are moving in the right direction.

Let’s be clear. Our economic plan is working. No serious analyst ever suggested that climbing out of the deep, deep hole our economy was in would be simple, easy, immediate, or perfectly steady. Remember, 22 million Americans lost their jobs in this pandemic. So, some months we will exceed expectations. Others we will fall short. The question is, what is the trendline? Are we headed in the right direction? Are we taking the right steps to keep it going? The answer clearly is yes.

If one would like to compare the first 100 days of each presidency, Trump created 317,000 jobs compared to Biden’s 1.5 million. Even when looking only at each president’s record for the first 100 days, Biden has created nearly five times more jobs than Trump.

Biden had nearly as many jobs created last month (266,000) as Trump created in his first 100 days (317,000).

Republicans are trying to convince voters that Biden is destroying the country, but in reality, he is priming the nation for an economic expansion the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the post-WWII boom.

