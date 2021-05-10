Biden Reopens Lafayette Square Where Trump Gassed Protesters And Fenced Himself In

After Trump gassed protesters at Lafayette Square and fenced himself him, Biden has taken down the fence and reopened the park.

The Square is open again:

Lafayette Square is open! pic.twitter.com/piCIUxvcg4 — Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) May 10, 2021

On June 1, 2020, Trump had peaceful protesters gassed so that he could walk across the street for a photo-op where he held a Bible upsidedown. It was later reported that the Bible photo was not the only picture that Trump wanted. Trump wanted a photo-op of protesters being gassed because he thought that it would help him win reelection.

It did not help.

Days after gassing George Floyd protesters, Trump turned Lafayette Square into a military fortress, “By Thursday afternoon, construction crews had used additional fencing and concrete barricades to block off all entrances to Lafayette Park, the Ellipse and other open spaces around the White House that have hosted First Amendment protests for more than 100 years.”

Returning America to normal means having a president who isn’t terrified of protesters and at war with the First Amendment.

American values are returning, as President Joe Biden is taking steps both big and small to remove the stains of the previous administration from our collective psyche and culture.

