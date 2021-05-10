AMA Praises Biden For Reversing Trump And Restoring Gay And Transgender Medical Protections

The American Medical Association (AMA) is praising President Biden for reversing Trump and restoring medical protections to gay and transgender Americans.

Trump took away rights from gay and trans Americans to medical care and protection. Trump tried to narrowly define gender as biological gender.

“The Supreme Court has made clear that people have a right not to be discriminated against on the basis of sex and receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation. That’s why today HHS announced it will act on related reports of discrimination,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Fear of discrimination can lead individuals to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences. It is the position of the Department of Health and Human Services that everyone – including LGBTQ people – should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period.”

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Susan R. Bailey, M.D. President, American Medical Association said, “The Biden administration did the right thing by terminating a short-lived effort to allow discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation when seeking health care. As we said in our letter to the previous administration, the interpretation was contrary to the intent and the plain language of the law. It’s unfortunate that such an obvious step had to be taken; the AMA welcomes this common-sense understanding of the law. This move is a victory for health equity and ends a dismal chapter in which a federal agency sought to remove civil rights protections.”

Every single day, Joe Biden is reversing Trump’s presidency. Biden is making things right for numerous Americans who targets of the previous administration’s attempts to politically gain through turning racism, bigotry, and hate into policy outcomes.

Biden is doing the right things for America, and the federal government is increasingly back in step with American values.

