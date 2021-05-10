Former GOP Rep. Will Hurd Leaves The Door Open To Primarying Ted Cruz

159 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Will Hurd should have been a rising star in the GOP. He was one of the few minority Republicans in the House of Representatives and had an impressive background as a former CIA agent.

But unlike many of his fellow Republicans, Hurd was willing to stand up to Donald Trump. He voted against Trump’s government shutdown in 2019 and also voted to condemn the former president for comments he made about “the Squad.”

Hurd chose not to run for reelection in 2020, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with politics. In fact, he recently hinted that he could primary Ted Cruz in 2024.

The former lawmaker made the comments during an interview with The Atlantic. He was first asked about rising Republican star Elise Stefanik.

Hurd responded, “[Successful government] requires two strong parties. And despite what you see on cable news and on social media, people want us to be able to disagree without being disagreeable. We’re going to be more successful in putting our country in a position to continue to uplift humanity for the next 250 years if we focus on those things that unite us.”

The former congressman was then asked if he would consider running against Cruz in 2024. “If an opportunity to serve my country presents itself, I’ll evaluate that,” he said. “But right now I’m focused on the various aspects of my life. I’m involved with technology and national security and public policy.”

While Cruz seems vulnerable in 2024, he’s survived significant challenges before. It is hard to believe someone can take him out until it actually happens.

You can read the full interview here