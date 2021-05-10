McCarthy Announces GOP Will Vote on Whether to Oust Liz Cheney on Wednesday

2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

In a letter to lawmakers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced that House Republicans would vote on whether to oust Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) this Wednesday.

“This is no time to take our eye off the ball. If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as not to detract from the efforts of our collective team,” McCarthy wrote. “Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday.

The contents of the letter were first reported by Punchbowl News.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: @GOPLeader has sent a letter about recalling @Liz_Cheney. "Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday.” pic.twitter.com/P0Euyl2wM3 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 10, 2021

Cheney pushed back against Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election after Trump issued a statement last week, more than three months after President Joe Biden took office, calling Biden’s victory “the big lie.”

Cheney responded shortly afterward with a statement of her own affirming that the 2020 general election “was not stolen.”

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she wrote.

McCarthy Mhas denied that efforts to remove Cheney from her position as the House’s third-ranking Republican are in any way related to her vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress.