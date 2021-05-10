Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating is Higher Than Ever as Americans Express Optimism About the Future

According to the latest Associated Press-NORC poll, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is higher than ever––up two points since March––as Americans continue to express optimism about the future and the country’s overall direction.

The poll found that 63% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. Democrats overwhelmingly approve of the work the Biden administration has done during their first three months in office; the poll reported that 96% were satisfied with Biden. 62% of independents also approved, while just 23% of Republicans said they approved, a further indication of the deep partisan divides and attitudes toward the administration.

Americans feel much more optimistic about the future, with over half (54%) saying they approved of the direction the country is going in, the highest of any AP-NORC poll response to the question since 2017. 71% said they approve of the way Biden has handled the Covid-19 pandemic (a number that includes 47% of Republicans). Biden also received high marks on his handling of the economy (57%) and his work on health care reforms thus far (62%).

The two issues on which Biden does not have a high approval rating: gun policy (48% approval) and immigration (43% approval).

You can read the poll findings HERE. It was conducted from April 29 to May 3, surveyed 1,842 people, and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.