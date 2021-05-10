WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner’s Answer About Her Political Qualifications Sounds A Lot Like Donald Trump’s

Donald Trump’s election in 2016 changed politics forever and did so in many different ways. One of the more unfortunate consequences is that now “anyone” thinks they can run for high offices with no qualifications.

This is certainly the case with Caitlyn Jenner. She is well known of course as the parent of two of the world’s most prominent models. She was also one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century.

Jenner, though, is running to become Governor of California and she has no political experience. During a Monday interview with CNN, Dana Bash asked the candidate about her qualifications.

“People think of you being in show biz, think of you as a reality star,” she answered. “Certainly I’ve done that, but entertainment is a business and you have to run that business. But I’ve also done other things. We sold a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment on television. Aviation companies. I’ve just always been involved being an entrepreneur and tried to inspire my children to do the same thing, and they’ve done very well in that department, and all those life experiences about — and probably the most important thing is being a leader.” https://twitter.com/AC360/status/1391924466721173504

When Bash reminded Jenner that California has the 5th biggest economy in the world, the candidate responded, “Yes( I’m prepared), because I’m going to surround myself with some really great people.”

So basically Jenner is going entirely on the Donald Trump model. Use notoriety to get elected, then let others run the government. Unfortunately for Trump and America, the 45th president surrounded himself with some of the worst people.