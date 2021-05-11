1 Million Americans Signed Up for ACA Coverage After Biden Reopened the Exchange

President Joe Biden announced that 1 million Americans have signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) after his administration reopened the health care exchange for a special sign-up period.

“That’s one million more Americans who now have the peace of mind that comes from having health insurance,” Biden said in a statement. “One million more Americans who don’t have to lie awake at night worrying about what happens if they or one of their family members gets sick. Through this opportunity for special enrollment, we have made enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance.”

“Today’s milestone demonstrates that there is a need and a demand for high quality, affordable health insurance across this country,” Biden added. “It is up to Congress to hear them, and act quickly to pass the American Families Plan.”

Sign-ups are open through August 15.

Enrollees pay no more than 8.5% of their income toward coverage under the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19-related relief bill Biden signed earlier this spring that included additional assistance for ACA enrollees to help them pay their premiums. The American Families Plan, should it pass, would make these subsidies permanent.