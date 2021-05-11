Former US Attorney Preet Bharara Says Trump Facing “A Good Likelihood of a Charge” in NYC

One of Donald Trump’s first actions as President was to fire US Attorney Preet Bharara. The move was met with widespread condemnation. Bharara had become a hero in New York City after prosecuting a number of the city’s worst financial cheats.

The former US Attorney now works as a distinguished scholar at NYU and hosts a couple of podcasts. Bharara recently talked about Trump’s New York City legal troubles with Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick.

Lithwick asked, “His tax returns are in the hands of Cyrus Vance Jr., the district attorney of Manhattan. They’re working to flip folks in the Trump organization. I wonder what piece of that you’re watching or are you just watching all of it? What do you expect to see in terms of accountability and having some sense that there is some closure to any of this?”

Bharara responded, “The one that we know about most directly and most prominently is the one you mentioned, the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Trump’s finances and business dealings. I don’t know because I’ve not been in the grand jury, I’ve not interviewed the witnesses. Cy Vance doesn’t call me up and tell me stuff, but there is some signaling going on.”

The former US Attorney continued, “He’s (Cy Vance) done something else that is less common, which is hire an outside lawyer, Mark Pomerantz, who’s a very distinguished, well-respected lawyer in New York. I’m not going to put too much weight on it, but it seems like the kind of move you make when you believe that there’s going to be a charge or there’s a good likelihood of a charge, because it’s a pretty public thing to do.”

Democrats have eagerly awaited charges against Trump in New York City. And while these things tend to take time, the walls seem to be caving in on the ex-president.