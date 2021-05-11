Gavin Newsom Recall Flops As Caitlyn Jenner Has Anemic Support

A new poll found that support is declining for removing Gov. Newsom (D-CA) from office and that even Fox News can’t help Caitlyn Jenner.

The LA Times reported on a new poll that they co-sponsored with the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies:



The survey’s results were especially bleak for retired Olympic gold medalist Jenner, as just 6% of Californians who took part in the survey said they would vote to have her replace Newsom — a vast majority of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated or independent voters said they would not be inclined to support her candidacy.

According to the poll, just 36% of registered voters in the state said they would vote to recall Newsom, the same percentage of support found in a survey by the same pollster in late January. In comparison, 49% of voters oppose removing the governor from office, a slight improvement over the 45% who opposed doing so in January.

The recall effort is trending in the wrong direction. Republicans were hoping to replicate their previous successful recall of a Democratic governor with a celebrity candidate that they hoped could attract Democrats and Independents, while Newsom’s approval rating remains twelve points off of its previous high, but support for the recall is declining, and Fox News’s chosen celeb candidate is a flop.

It is early, but also very possible that the wheels are falling off of the effort to recall Gavin Newsom.

