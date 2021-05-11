GOP Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson: Trump is “Dividing” Republican Party

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) offered the latest criticism of former President Donald Trump, saying he is “dividing” the Republican Party as it splits into a camp of those who back his fictitious claims that the 2020 general election was fraudulent and those who don’t.

“Whenever we do not have the president in power from our party, you have divided leadership — you have many different voices,” Hutchinson said. “And former President Trump is dividing our party, and so it’s important that we not unite with someone who is dividing our party.”

Hutchinson also remarked on the efforts by House Republicans to oust Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House Republican after she voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress earlier this year and refused to entertain his falsehoods.

“I believe that we need to concentrate on more things that bring us together than to separate us, and going down and seeing former President Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else,” he said.

You can listen to Hutchinson’s comments in the video below.

JUST NOW: "Former President Trump is dividing our party. So it's important that we not unite with somebody who is dividing our party. " –GOP AR Gov @AsaHutchinson on @NewDay "Going down & seeing Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else."pic.twitter.com/6md2L7a1o9 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 11, 2021

Hutchinson has broken with Trump more than once, recently telling CNN that he will not support Trump if he chooses to run for office in 2024.

“He’s going to have a voice, as former presidents do, but there are many voices in the party and again, he should not define our future. We’ve got to define it for ourselves and that has to be based upon the principles that gave us the strength in America,” he said in February.