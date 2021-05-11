GOP Rep. Chip Roy Blasts Elise Stefanik For Not Being Conservative Enough

The Republican party is nowadays, the party of Donald Trump and white grievance. And if anyone speaks out against Trump’s ideals, they need to be punished immediately.

The latest member on the firing squad is Liz Cheney. While Cheney can’t lose her job as a congresswoman, GOP Reps. will soon remove her from her leadership position. And Trump’s pick for the new Chair of the House Republican Conference is Elise Stefanik.

According to those in the know, Stefanik has the votes to become the next chair. That does not mean, however, that all House Republicans are behind her. On Tuesday, Chip Roy (R-TX) wrote a memo slamming the New York congresswoman.

The Texas lawmaker sent a message to colleagues that read, “We must avoid putting in charge Republicans who campaign as Republicans but then vote for and advance the Democrats’ agenda once sworn in — that is, that we do not make the same mistakes that we did in 2017.”

Roy continued, “Therefore, with all due respect to my friend, Elise Stefanik, let us contemplate the message Republican leadership is about to send by rushing to coronate a spokesperson whose voting record embodies much of what led to the 2018 ass-kicking we received by Democrats.”

There are other very Conservative figures that feel Stefanik is not right-wing enough for the post. Ann Coulter recently tweeted, “In what sense is Elise Stefanik a Republican?”

In what sense is Elise Stefanik a Republican? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 9, 2021

And another colleague, Bob Good (R-VA) recently wrote in a statement, “We must not rush into a de-facto coronation of any handpicked replacement whose voting record does not reflect the views of the conference. We must select someone who will wholeheartedly support the conservative membership.”