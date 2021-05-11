Senate Republicans Kill Amendment Allowing Volunteers To Give Voters Water

748 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Republicans on the Senate Rules Committee blocked an amendment to the For The People Act that would allow volunteers to give voters water.

Jane Mayer tweeted:

In Senate hearing on For The People Act Sen Roy Blunt just opposed an amendment that would enable good samaritans to give water to voters stuck on line. He suggests the water could buy off their votes. — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) May 11, 2021

2. Update: Not one Republican vote for the amendment allowing volunteers to give water to voters waiting in line — so the amendment fails. https://t.co/RrvnbMy5vo — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) May 11, 2021

The Senate Rules Committee is unique because Democrats technically have the majority on the committee, but by design, it is evenly split with nine Republicans and nine Democrats.

The idea that any Senate Republican will ever vote for a voting rights bill was put to bed by the fact that not a single Republican would even allow voters in line to have water.

It is time for Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to wake up because a bipartisan voting rights bill isn’t happening.

