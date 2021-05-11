Posted on by Jason Easley

Senate Republicans Kill Amendment Allowing Volunteers To Give Voters Water

Republicans on the Senate Rules Committee blocked an amendment to the For The People Act that would allow volunteers to give voters water.

Jane Mayer tweeted:

The Senate Rules Committee is unique because Democrats technically have the majority on the committee, but by design, it is evenly split with nine Republicans and nine Democrats.

The idea that any Senate Republican will ever vote for a voting rights bill was put to bed by the fact that not a single Republican would even allow voters in line to have water.

It is time for Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to wake up because a bipartisan voting rights bill isn’t happening.

