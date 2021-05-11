Watch: Alex Jones Ramps up the Crazy, Calls for Fauci and Gates To Be Executed

The United States is finally starting to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 60% of Americans have received at least one vaccination shot and businesses across the country are starting to reopen.

In the way of that success is anti-vaxxers and the right-wing media members that urge them one. Tucker Carlson has certainly done his part to make his viewers falsely question the safety of vaccines.

Alex Jones, as he is wont to do, has taken it a step father. During a recent episode of InfoWars, he called for Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates to be executed.

The conspiracy theorist began, “I don’t like death, I don’t like killing people, I don’t like starting a fight with these murderers. But they started a fight with us. And I’m just telling you like I said in the first hour, that we don’t want any violence against Fauci or Bill Gates or the New World Order from vigilantes.”

Jones continued:

“We want to take our governments and our countries back and we want to have them indicted with all the evidence, and we want to see them up on Nuremberg 2. And that’s what last weekend, I had — the weekend before last I had on Dr. Francis Boyle on, and he laid it all out as well, that the punishment for what they have done is death. And so I don’t say that to be dramatic. I don’t say that to stick my head in the mouth of a lion — these guys are hyenas, but still, they can bite. I do it because I will not be a coward.”

Fauci, of course, has been a calm and trusted voice during the pandemic. And Gates, in a number of ways, helped to make the vaccines possible. Victimizing the two men shows just how out of touch Carlson and Jones truly are.