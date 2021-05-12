Betsy DeVos Says She Stands By Resignation But Also Thinks Trump is Key to Future of the GOP

Like other presidents before him, Donald Trump rewarded supporters with roles in his administration. But the 45th president took it to an extreme. Trump’s cabinet was filled with people completely unqualified for their roles.

Betsy DeVos was a good example of this. The billionaire heiress was named Secretary of Education. Her tenure was disastrous as she sought to privatize public schools and made it easier for college rapists to get away with their crimes.

Following the January insurrection, DeVos resigned from her position. It wasn’t all that big a stance as Trump was set to leave office days later. She wrote in a resignation letter, “That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

On Wednesday, DeVos told Fox’s Martha MacCallum that she stands by her words. But she also sees big things for Trump in the future. “I think that we should all continue to aspire to be a more perfect union and that we need to be talking about ways to bring people together.”

The former Trump cabinet member continued, “President Trump is going to play a very important part of this party’s future, of our country’s future. But there are lots of other individuals too that have great ideas. We need to be talking about ideas, about policies that are going to make a difference in the lives of people.”

DeVos has become just another in a long line of Republicans who grew a spine following the insurrection and then went back on their words. Luckily, for the good of the country, she is unlikely to ever be in charge of educational policy ever again.