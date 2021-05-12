Cheney Vows to Keep Trump Out of Oval Office After GOP Removes Her from House Leadership

After House Republicans voted to oust Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her conference chair position––which effectively made her the third most powerful Republican in the chamber––Cheney vowed to do “everything I can” to keep former President Donald Trump from taking office again.

Cheney was removed for not backing the former president’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election. She issued a defiant statement after the GOP ousted her via voice vote.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again never gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it’s very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody that will be faithful to the Constitution.”

She also criticized members of her own party for supporting the baseless claim that the election was fraudulent.

“We must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution,” Cheney said. “The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism. And I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward and I plan to lead the fight to do that. We’ve got to get back to a place where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.”

Liz Cheney immediately after she was ousted from House leadership: "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office." pic.twitter.com/mxrPHqtRup — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2021