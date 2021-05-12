Kevin McCarthy Implodes Outside The White And Claims No One Is Questioning The Election

After giving the Trumpers what they wanted by kicking Liz Cheney to the curb, Kevin McCarthy claimed that no one is questioning the election’s legitimacy.

Video:

Kevin McCarthy says no one is questioning the legitimacy of the election after he kicked Liz Cheney out of House leadership for rejecting The Big Lie. pic.twitter.com/puC2s5bG0L — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 12, 2021

McCarthy said, “First of all, the conference will decide, but I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. That’s all over with. We are sitting here with the president today. So from that point of view, I don’t think that’s a problem.”

It isn’t a problem because McCarthy kicks anyone out of House leadership who refuses to coddle the former president with The Big Lie.

Minority Leader McCarthy is trying to both appeal to the crazed fringe of American politics that is the backbone of the Republican Party and put on a normal face for the rest of America.

McCarthy himself has claimed that the election was stolen numerous times and has a concept of Republican unity that is based on his caucus all subscribing to and pushing a lie that the election was not legitimate.

Kevin McCarthy is trying to be two things at once, and his refusal to take a stand for truth is sowing the seeds of future Republican failure.

